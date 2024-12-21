The Way Home season 3 spoilers: Secrets revealed?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 3 premiere on Hallmark Channel in the near future, what can you expect? We know that there are so many things that could potentially be explored, but a lot at this point has to be tied to Del.

Take, for prime example, what we are going to be seeing at this point when it comes to her being let in on time-travel and the past. Jacob is about to return and really, there are so many different consequences that is going to come with that.

In speaking about all of this further, here is some of what Andie MacDowell had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“As much as Alice and Elliot and Kat have wanted to do this, [if Jacob does walk through that door], it would have to happen because, no pun intended, the cat would be completely out of the bag … [This reveal would be] also a culmination of wanting to have her in on this for so long that it’s kind of like, okay, wow, whether we’re ready or we’re not, it’s go time.”

If it is go time, how in the world will Del react to that long-term? You can easily argue at this point that season 3 has potential for more excitement than any other when it comes to the story — remember that beyond all of this, there is another big-time subject that you have to think about here in Colton. Just remember that he was also a time-traveler and by virtue of that, there is suddenly so much more that you have to think about and consider.

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel now premiering The Way Home in early January, we’re glad that we will all get answers around the same time.

