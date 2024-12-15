The Way Home season 3 spoilers: New Kat, Elliot scoop

If you have not heard, Hallmark has reversed course on The Way Home and will air season 3 on television next month. That’s a cause for great celebration and with that, we can start diving more into some stuff that matters. Take, for example, what sort of stories we could see play out from here on out.

Obviously, one of the central narratives here has to be the “will they or won’t they?” romance between Kat and Elliot. There are obviously some feelings that are there between the two and yet, constant obstacles. If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new photo featuring the two of them dancing. Yet, at the same time, there is an apprehension in Kat’s eyes, almost as though something strange is going on around them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV discussions!

Speaking to the aforementioned publication about the storyline ahead for the two, here is what Elliot himself in Evan Williams had to say:

“Season 3 shows that there’s some growing that needs to happen for both Kat and Elliot … And I’m glad that the writers are also not making it simple. Like, it’s not a binary thing, and because of that, if they can manage to find their way together, it will be that much more rewarding.”

Of course, complicated romances are one of the things that a show like this does best, and it is easy to say that Kat has a lot going on. After all, Jacob is now back in the present, and there is a ton to navigate when it comes to him being back around the farm and Del. Meanwhile, season 3 could also be enormous for learning more about Colton, who was far more involved with time-travel than anyone first knew.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Way Home right now, including the new premiere date

What are you the most excited to see at this point on The Way Home season 3 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







