The Way Home season 3: Star reacts to premiere date change

If you missed the big news yesterday, there is a significant change happening when it comes to The Way Home season 3 at Hallmark Channel. What lies ahead?

Well, let’s begin by putting this in rather simple terms, as you are going to be seeing the time-travel drama officially come out on Friday, January 3. The show originally was going to be streaming-only on Hallmark+ for the first eight-plus months of the year, but the company pivoted after an enormous fan outcry. Their argument was simple: Why pay extra for something that was a part of a cable package originally?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV news!

To see Hallmark change their minds on this, and do so as quickly as they did, is pretty rare within the TV industry. It is also something that has been acknowledged already by multiple cast members, and that includes Elliot himself in Evan Williams. In a post on his Instagram Stories, the actor described the change-up here in rather simple terms:

“I’ve literally never seen a network pivot like this. Wow. Everybody wins. Thanks to our passionate fanbase for making your voices heard, and thanks to Hallmark for listening.”

This change is absolutely a win for viewers, but also for the cast. After all, they would otherwise struggle with how much to openly talk about spoilers after The Way Home premiered on Hallmark+, and then also deal with constant reactions from people upset about the move — even if the actors have nothing to do with it. This situation allows for the fans to continue to have a consistent watching community.

Do we understand Hallmark wanting more viewers for their streaming service? Sure, but the way to make that happen is simply to create new series there that will generate buzz on their own.

Related – See more of what has been said already on the timeslot change

Are you glad that The Way Home season 3 is coming to the Hallmark Channel?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







