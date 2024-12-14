The Way Home season 3 reverses course, Hallmark Channel plan

Here is some news on The Way Home season 3 that we never quite expected and yet, are very much pleased to officially hear.

Late this evening, it was officially confirmed (per Variety) that the time-travel drama starring Chyler Leigh is going to be airing now on Hallmark Channel starting on Friday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with more episodes coming weekly at that time. The episodes will then be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day. The move is a direct response to a lot of the backlash from fans who did not want to subscribe to another streaming service to watch a show that was previously on cable first. (Originally, the plan was to have the show streaming-first for the bulk of next year, with it eventually coming to the network in the fall.)

The network notes that this change comes “after hearing from the many passionate, loyal fans,” which means that this is one of those instances where there was some sort of movement following a backlash. This is not always something that you see but clearly, there was a seismic impact from the original Hallmark+ announcement.

In the end, we understand where fans of The Way Home are coming from here. After all, most of them are already paying for Hallmark as a part of a much-larger, super-expensive cable package. From there, they may also be subscribing to a lot of other streaming services already. There was a time when cord-cutting was supposed to save consumers money and yet, everything feels more expensive than it has ever been. We just hope that the time-travel drama does succeed in its new timeslot — after all, this is the first time that it’s aired on Fridays!

