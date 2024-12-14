The Way Home season 3 spoilers: Alice’s upcoming story

The Way Home season 3 is going to be coming to Hallmark+ in less than one month’s time — so what story will stand out?

Well, we know already that entering the season, there are a handful of different narratives we’re left to consider, with one being the upcoming reunion that is coming between Jacob and Del. Yet, there is still a lot more ahead when it comes to time-travel, in particular as we have a chance to learn a little bit more all about what is going to happen when Alice goes back to the 1970’s to learn more about her grandfather Colton — someone now revealed to be a time-traveler!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what actress Sadie Laflamme-Snow had to say on the subject:

“Alice really thought that her experience spending time with Colton in the past was over … [Yet,] there’s more time to find out what he knew about all this, and I think that that’s an exciting new task for Alice, but at the same time, she has to not give away who she really is either. So as much as she might want to drill people with all the questions in the world, she has to keep up that sort of ‘I’m from here but not really, and I know this town, but not the way you think I do’ façade, and also build relationships. You can’t just run up to someone and say, ‘What do you know about the pond?’ You have to build that trust.”

In other words, this entire story for the character is going to be complicated but, at the same time, isn’t complicated a big part of the fun here? This is, at the very least, what we tend to think is the case, and it will be fascinating to see how all of this slowly unfolds in the weeks ahead.

