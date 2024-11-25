The Way Home season 3 premiere date revealed, with a twist

Today, the folks over at Hallmark revealed some big news regarding The Way Home season 3 … but not quite how you would have thought.

Today, the company revealed that the Chyler Leigh time-travel drama is going to be coming back on Thursday, January 2. However, it may be coming at some point later than expected if you are waiting for it on cable.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Hupda7jjhvSoQg6oCJgWt?si=P77K3pcxTeiKWIN-T4V6IQ

After all, it turns out that this Thursday premiere slow is for people who are subscribing to the Hallmark+ streaming service, a move that may make some sense on a corporate level but not for cable subscribers. They clearly want people to pay to join, and this may be the writing on the wall in regards to the long-term future of cable. Eventually The Way Home will make its way there but according to TVLine, that may not happen until we get around to the fall.

Will this move work out well for them? We do have some reservations, mostly because for a lot of people, you are asking them to join a service mostly to watch one thing they are already used to getting as a part of a larger package. We know that Hallmark+ has other stuff going on, but if viewers were hyper-interested in that, they would have subscribed already.

When we learned that When Calls the Heart was announced to be premiering on the network at some point in January, we assumed that it would be because The Way Home was pushed until March or something to that degree. This is more or less the last thing that we ever expected, and we hope that the show doesn’t end up being spoiled for everyone who is going to wait to check it out at some later date down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Way Home right now, including what else could be ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







