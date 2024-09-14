The Way Home season 3: New Chyler Leigh BTS teases

It remains our hope that we will have a chance to see The Way Home season 3 premiere at some point early next year. So what can we do in the interim? That’s pretty simple: Share a few more teases for what lies ahead!

Of course, nobody on the Hallmark Channel hit is necessarily going to share every jaw-dropper or twist that is coming up. However, why not celebrate a new image of Kat Landry at the pond? If you head over to Chyler Leigh’s official Instagram, you can see a fun little look at the character in front of the oh-so-famous hub for time travel. We don’t think anyone necessarily needed a reminder that Kat will be going through time moving forward, but we’ve got it anyway.

So what else could you be seeing over the course of this season? Absolutely there are some question marks there, but it is our hope that one of the big reveals is going to be seeing how Del reacts to Jacob’s return — and also, whether or not we are going to be seeing more of Colton after that particular reveal, as well.

The biggest challenge we imagine the writers having with this show is pretty darn clear: Trying to balance out all of the different threads in time and who knows what. While there is a warm-and-fuzzy component to The Way Home that is present with almost every other series the network has, we also know that they take the time-travel lore seriously and they want to do almost everything that they can to make sure that it properly hits for viewers out there.

Now, why not just cross our fingers that a premiere-date reveal is coming pretty soon…

