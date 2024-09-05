The Way Home season 3 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about The Way Home season 3 at some point in the month of September?

This is certainly one of those situations where there are a lot of different things that can be said, but let’s begin with the fact that nothing, at least at present, has been confirmed insofar as a release date goes. Filming is currently underway for Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast and until we hear otherwise, our feeling here is that we’re going to see the show back in January.

Now, is there a chance that we will hear at least something more regarding the future of the show here soon? Let’s just say that there is a chance! It would be great if we could get something more on the casting front before too long and if not that, perhaps a behind the scenes preview or two. In the end, the only thing that we do not expect at the moment is that we’re going to have a firm premiere date announcement, mostly because it is still to early. That will more than likely come when we get into October or November, and that is assuming the show comes back in January at all.

So what will the story be for season 3? A lot is going to be focused on Jacob, or at least it should be when you consider the fact that he just made it back to his own time. What is that reunion with Del going to look like? We also do think there is a chance we’re going to learn more about Colton — or, at least we would think so judging from that reveal that he is also a time traveler.

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3, no matter when it airs?

