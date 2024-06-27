The Way Home season 3 spoilers: A huge Del story ahead?

As many of you are likely aware at this point, The Way Home season 3 is happening at Hallmark Channel — so what are the major stories going to be?

Well, of course it makes sense for the series to mine more of Colton’s past after that big time-travel reveal. Beyond just that, though, you can also argue that it makes a TON of sense for the writers to look towards a Del – Jacob reunion scene. We know how desperate she has been in order to see her son again and now, there is a chance in order to make it happen.

In general, though, signs point to season 3 being huge for Del in general. Will we learn more about her past, or at least discuss how much she really knows about the pond? Based on what co-showrunner Alexandra Clark had to say recently to TVLine, the latter in particular could be put under a microscope here:

“That’s something that is going to be looked at a lot closer, under a bigger microscope, in Season 3 … In a weird way, even at the top of our Season 1 writers’ room, we always did think that Season 1 was really a journey for Alice and bringing her family back together, but also finding herself. Season 2 is really the story of Kat and her quest to find Jacob and bring him home. So we do really love the idea of putting Del a little bit more under the microscope in a Season 3, because we know who she is, but we don’t. If you actually really look at it, there’s a lot under the surface that we have yet to really mine.”

Our hope here is that this season will serve as a fantastic chance to explore more of that, and maybe introduce some new mysteries and eras at the same time. Since this is a time-travel show, we have no problem leaning into this as much as possible.

