The Way Home season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

At some point this summer, is there a chance that we’ll get a season 2 premiere date for The Way Home? The demand for more of this show is absolutely there — that’s hard to dispute! Think about seeing Jacob and Del reunite, or getting a chance to learn something more about Colton.

So when are we going to get news on an actual premiere date? Is that going to happen at some point this summer?

Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but let’s just say that (for now) the odds of that happening feel pretty darn unlikely. As for the reason why, it really just comes down to the simple fact that there are some other priorities that are going to take center stage for the immediate future. First and foremost, production has to get started! that has to be picked up before anyone can start to consider anything else.

Odds are, we will probably be stuck waiting until the fall to get an official release date for what’s next but honestly, that doesn’t feel like some sort of cause for great concern. The most important thing for now is just that the show takes its time in order to get another high-quality season out there. What does make The Way Home so special is that it is really trying to take risks and do things that are totally unique for Hallmark Channel shows — it pushes the envelope, introduces new twists, and is really thoughtful with how it plays around with the timeline. These are things that we don’t expect to see change all that much in the immediate future.

While you wait for the show to come back, why not recommend it to your friends? The more who watch, the better off it will be.

What do you most want to see on The Way Home season 3, no matter when it premieres?

