The Way Home season 3 spoilers: Prepare for Del, Jacob reunion?

When The Way Home season 3 premieres (more than likely in 2025), there are a number of stories to be excited about. A big one is going to be the immediate aftermath of that huge Colton-centric reveal. Another one could be getting a chance to see what happens with Jacob now back in the present.

For decades, Del has put herself through a great deal of trauma and turmoil over the lost of her son. How is she going to react to having him back around? It may be easy to sit here and say that it is layered and very-much complicated. Yet, at the center of it could be an emotion that is rather simple.

Speaking to TVLine, here is what Andie MacDowell had to say about what this reunion could look like — though she also did not share a lot of finer details:

“I think the only thing in the immediate reaction is really not to think [anything] other than that is her son. That’s it. There’s nothing else but I have my son.”

Now, there could be some time after the fact here where Del starts to have differing emotions on Jacob’s return and starts to ask more questions. After all, there is so much that needs to be unraveled through the next season, especially when it comes to what secrets Kat is willing to share or not share. Time travel is a tricky thing, and we don’t think it is about to become any easier for anyone in this world. We wouldn’t be shocked if there are some new eras that are visited moving forward, and that could absolutely lead to a number of other surprises at the same time.

