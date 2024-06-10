The Way Home season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Even though The Way Home season 3 is still a long ways from its arrival on Hallmark Channel, there is so much to anticipate!

So, where do we start? Well, story-wise one of the big questions here is tied to the reveal that Colton was a time-traveler. It’s another big evolution on something that has evolved over the past two years; we’ve started to understand more of what the rules for time-travel are and yet, there are still other things that could end up being revealed.

Of course, before we get to even thinking about the story, we also have to keep wondering about premiere dates. How long are we going to be stuck waiting? Well, given the fact that production has yet to even start off on the new season, we are going to be waiting a while and you better be prepared for that on some level. The plan is most likely going to be starting off the third season in January, largely because that has been the trend for most of the season so far. Why make any sort of enormous deviation from it now? With a show like this, you simply want to go where a lot of the success is — and there is also no real need to keep anyone waiting longer than this.

For the time being, our feeling is that for the first half of 2025, Hallmark should just run back what they did this year. That means getting The Way Home followed by When Calls the Heart … and let’s just hope for some official premiere dates to be announced later this year. At this point, it is pretty clear that you won’t be learning a whole lot more through the end of the month.

