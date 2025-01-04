Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: January 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Doctor Who season 15 between now and the end of January? Of course, we would love to see the show back before too long … but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

Here is what we know right now, at least thanks to the end of the Christmas Special a little over a week ago. The plan is for us to see the next season of Ncuti Gatwa series this year, and it remains our hope that it will be in the spring. All early indications are that you won’t be waiting until the end of the year to see it back in action — consider that a reason for at least some optimism here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So, what will the actual story be about this season? Well, we do tend to think that a great deal of it is going to be about some more isolated adventures featuring The Doctor — not too much is going to change there! He will have a new companion played by Varada Sethu, and then also the return of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Personally, we would love nothing more than to get an exact premiere date this month, but insofar as we can tell, that feels pretty unlikely. We tend to think that if the plan was to reveal a premiere date super-soon, BBC One and Disney+ would have just done it after the Christmas Special. Based on where things are now, the more likely scenario is that we are going to be getting some further news on the future in either February or March. We would deem anything more right now as overly optimistic … even if it would be nice to have it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including what more is ahead

What are you the most eager to see moving into the Doctor Who season 15 premiere?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







