Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere: Ben Feldman on Lark, Rowan

In just over 24 hours, the long-awaited premiere of Mayfair Witches season 2 is poised to arrive over on AMC. Are you ready for a season full of action, drama, and of course witchcraft?

Of course, we do tend to think that a significant part of this story is going to be themed all around Rowan learning to both understand her powers and also the presence of Lasher now in her life. This is something that she clearly cannot avoid, so seeing their dynamic play out should prove to be rather entertaining.

With all of this being said, there is a totally different element at play this season, as well — one that is very much tied to the character of Lark. Ben Feldman is coming on board this show as a guy who has some connections to Rowan’s past, leading to questions as to whether or not they could somehow have a future. If nothing else, he may allow her to be in touch with her humanity, mostly because he seems to be relatively normal — at least on the surface. (With this show, can you ever know anything for certain?)

For a little more insight on the character, here is what Feldman had to say to Screen Rant:

Without giving too much of the story away, they were together and were very serious. And when they broke up, it was because the two of them just couldn’t make it work for their own personal reasons.

What made this nice to play is that they didn’t break up because someone was cheating or some awful thing happened. It was situational, circumstantial, which kind of leaves the door open for a will-they, won’t-they story when he’s back in her life. But he’s cautious nonetheless around her, and thankfully so because she’s a witch.

As for how these characters end up reuniting, that is something that we’ll have to wait and see on — but suffice it to say, we are quite curious.

