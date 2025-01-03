Mayfair Witches season 2: The threat of Moira

Heading into the premiere of Mayfair Witches season 2 on AMC this week, we know that there is quite a bit on Rowan’s plate. She’s welcomed a new Lasher into the world and in doing so, there are so many different questions she must consider. How much can she trust him? Meanwhile, how can she also handle this new influx of powers that are coming her way?

Beyond all of that, we also know that Alexandra Daddario’s character is going to be spending some time with some newcomers to the series here and there, as well. Take, for example, the arrival of Lark, someone from her past who could potentially be a personal connection to the real world. Then, you also have Moira, someone who is entering the world with her own unique set of powers — and may also have a lot of questions about Lasher’s presence.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least some of what Alyssa Jirrels (who plays this new Mayfair) had to say about the character:

“Moira wants there to be justice in some way and wants there to be a change or an evolution [in how the family deals with Lasher], as opposed to it just being this pattern that happens with Lasher … And she’s the person who’s really lost somebody and she’s championing there to be a change and she’s not going to let it go. And yeah, Rowan, she’s no match for Moira.”

A character like Moira is important just for leveling the playing field. Rowan cannot suddenly be the most powerful person in a lot of rooms, and you also have to wonder whether or not she is going to be able to view Lasher with an unbalanced perspective now that he is this child-like figure. Moira may very well tip the scales.

