Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: January ’25 update

Now that we have officially made it into the new year, there is a cause for celebration among Power Book IV: Force fans … right?

Well, of course the answer to this is rather complicated, mostly due to the fact that it can be so hard to necessarily predict what Starz is going to do when it comes to the Joseph Sikora series. They have clearly proven over time that they will operate on their own schedule, and really feel no reason to rush anything along simply for the sake of doing so.

Given that presumably Starz is going to air another season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan before venturing back to Tommy’s story, we’d argue that the odds us getting a Force premiere date this month are pretty darn low. Because of that, we tend to think that there is a slightly different scenario that can be carved out here, one where we do end up getting a date for the prequel and because of that, some sort of idea then as to when Joseph Sikora and the cast could come back.

Our feeling right now is that Raising Kanan could be out in the late winter / early spring; if that is the case, then we could imagine Power Book IV: Force coming back in either late spring or the summer. That is still a long ways away, and that is without even mentioning the bittersweet reality that this will be the final season.

Does that mean the end of Tommy’s journey in general? Not necessarily, as there is still a chance that he turns up in something else … especially when you consider the way in which Power Book II: Ghost ended.

When do you think we will see Power Book IV: Force season 3 arrive on Starz?

