Tonight on BBC One, we had a chance to see The Traitors UK season 3 episode 3 — and that, of course, includes new twists.

After all, how else can you call an episode where Charlotte, Jake, and others had to sacrifice safety in order to better ensure that the entirety of the team got money. Also, it was an episode that did not start with a murder, which meant that everyone was even more paranoid and crazy than usual.

For the first time all season, we actually had a chance to see Armani sweat a little bit — and some of the contestants got smart about the idea that she and her sister being in the game together was a little bit weird. Why would they both be Faithful?

The thing that seemingly doomed Armani was Maia actually admitting that she thought her sister could be a Traitor. However, there were also still some other targets, including Kasim the doctor, who has been in danger most of the season.

Who was actually banished?

The vote was split in a lot of different directions. When Minah actually cast her vote for Armani, we actually thought that she could be legitimately booted! Then, it actually happened. The first Traitor of the season is actually gone. Did anyone else feel for Maia, being so emotional while everyone else was celebrating around her?

Then, the aftermath

Everyone still thinks Kasim is a Traitor, and a small group of people remain in danger: Charlotte, Freddie, Kasim, Maia, Minah, and Jake because of the challenge. Of course, Minah was safe by default due to her being a Traitor. Kasim was easy to keep since everyone wants to boot him anyway.

There is no clear sense as to who will be murdered next … but Maia, Freddie, and Charlotte are the three targets. If they get rid of Maia right after her sister is gone, that is brutal.

Then, you have the mysterious “rail replacement” box shown in the final seconds … what is that?

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 3 episode 3?

