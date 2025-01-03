The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4 return date, what lies ahead

Following today’s new installment on BBC One, do you want to learn more about The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4, including a return date?

First and foremost here, let’s rejoice in the fact that we have been able to see three new episodes in consecutive nights. However, now we must lament that we will be waiting a while now to see what is next. The plan is for another run of episodes to air starting next Wednesday, where they will air in a similar pattern. The strategy here is clearly to keep viewers addicted to what has been a really entertaining version of the reality competition show, while also giving some newbies a chance to catch up along the way.

We wish that The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4 synopsis gave us something more substantial. However, at the same time it, BBC One clearly does not want to give a lot away (these are composed in advance of episodes airing). Take a look below:

As the drama continues, the question on everyone’s lips is who will be making it to breakfast. Suspicion mounts amongst the Faithful, and with surprises afoot, the mission certainly rattles a few cages.

As evening descends, will the Faithful band together to banish a Traitor? Or will a fractious Round Table lead to the loss of an innocent Faithful leaving the castle?

Of course, we anticipate paranoia to run rampant throughout the hour; that is the one thing we can say with confidence.

What are you most curious to see entering The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the comments below, and also come back around if you want some further insight.

