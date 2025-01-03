Netflix teases Stranger Things 5, Wednesday season 2 premieres

For those who have not heard as of yet, Netflix is planning a pretty big 2025, and with Wednesday and also Stranger Things front and center. Both of these shows are done filming and by virtue of that, we just have to wait and see for them to arrive.

So when are we going to get trailers, let alone a teaser? That remains to be seen, but the streaming service has at the very least shared a video that serves as a pretty clear reminder.

If you head over to the official Netflix Twitter, you can see what we are talking about here. They do their best to hype up more of the aforementioned shows, and then also the third and final season of Squid Game, which is also set to premiere later this year.

For the time being, we do think that Squid Game is going to be the first of the shows that come back, mostly because it’s been done for a little while and also it has a relatively small batch of episodes coming your way. As for the other two shows, that is where a little bit of the uncertainty lies right now. Our hope is that we’re going to see at least one of them early on in the fall, even though the second may be on hold until we get around to either late November or early December. These are just estimates, but we do think that they are reasonable. After all, the last thing we think Netflix is going to want to do is air all three too close to each other. They want some of that long-term subscriber revenue, and why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

