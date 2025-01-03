Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: January update

Now that we’ve officially made it to the new year, is good news on the horizon when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers over at Hulu?

There is a great deal of evidence that a premiere date for the Nicole Kidman series is somewhat imminent, starting with the fact that the show has been done with production for a good while now. Meanwhile, Hulu’s release calendar could use a big-name property prior to the launch of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, and Kidman is getting a lot of buzz right now for Babygirl, one of her recent films. Why not try to capitalize on that to some degree?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further TV updates!

Ultimately, we do think that the streaming service is savvy enough to be aware of this, and this is why, at least for now, we remain cautiously optimistic that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 could premiere by March and if that happens, there is a chance that a premiere date is announced this month.

What is the next portion of the story about?

It is true that there are not a lot of firm details out there yet, but Kidman’s character of Masha will be heading to the Swiss Alps for what is sure to be another potentially insane retreat … or will it even be a retreat? There is a great cast surrounding her once more, with The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett and Christine Baranski of The Good Wife / The Gilded Age being among the noteworthy additions. Also, you are going to have Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek as well! You’ve got a good mix of funny and dramatic actors who can easily amplify the crazy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Nine Perfect Strangers right now, including other intel on what else lies ahead

Do you think we are going to get more news soon on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

Are you excited to see what happens to Masha and a new crop of people within the Swiss Alps? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







