Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Winter update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the winter?

At this point, we do think that we are in a place here where we could get word on the future of the Nicole Kidman series sooner rather than later. Filming has been done for a good while now; by virtue of that, we do tend to think that a lot of other intel could be coming before long. We would obviously love nothing more than to get a better sense of what else is next in the immediate future, especially since another Hulu show in The Handmaid’s Tale is not coming back until spring.

If we were to have it our way, our general feeling is that it would be great to get some sort of premiere date for season 2 in the next month or two, and to see some of it play out in the late winter.

As for what the actual story ahead is going to be…

Well, we know that the setting for the story is shifting over to the Swiss Alps, and that Kidman’s character of Masha will be surrounded by a lot of new characters. Is there going to be healing? Enlightenment? Chaos? All of the above? It feels that way. We just hope that there is some sort of robust campaign for what is ahead here, especially since we know that Kidman is generating a lot of headlines right now. Why not take advantage of what is clearly some obvious star power?

Based on what little has been said about the show, we can at least feel confident in stating this: Things will be bonkers.

