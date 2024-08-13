Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Who is Victoria?

Hulu has yet to set a premiere date yet for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, but rest assured of this: There’s a lot to be excited about! This upcoming season has a wonderful setting in the Swiss Alps, and there’s also a great cast at the same time. Think along the lines here of the returning Nicole Kidman alongside Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, and a number of other notable names. It could be emotional and psychological — honestly, we just hope that everyone still even remembers the first season.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s focus on Victoria, Baranski’s character — she is a woman with some dark secrets, and she is going to arrive to the Alps in the hopes of perhaps working things out with her daughter.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is what Baranski had to say about the show, but also working with a certain Schitt’s Creek alum throughout the season:

It’s Annie Murphy, yes. She’s divine. She’s my daughter. And Victoria’s carrying a very big secret that she’s hiding from her daughter, but it’s an extremely strained relationship that does get worked out. We just had a marvelous time. We were based in Munich, and it’s Mark Strong, Murray Bartlett and King Princess, the rock star who, I’m going to the theater with tonight. She’s my new young best friend. There are so many great people [in the show]. And Nicole is playing a role that is so perfect for her because she’s so mysterious, and enigmatic, and statuesque, and beautiful. And it’s a beautiful location. So, I absolutely loved doing it on so many levels. It went from January into June. It was a long shoot. It was culturally such a rich experience, and creatively such a rich experience.

Of course, it would be even more beautiful if we actually had some sort of video footage from the season — but fingers crossed, that will be soon. We’re hoping for the show to be back in late 2024 or early 2025.

Related – See more discussion on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, including other dates

What are you the most excited to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 when it arrives at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







