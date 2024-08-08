Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: August update

With us now into the month of August, is there going to be more news to share soon on a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date?

If there is one thing that we would say personally about the state of the show right now, it’s simply this: It may be overlooked more than almost any other that is out there. The first season was an addictive character drama on Hulu led by Nicole Kidman. The biggest thing working against it right now is that just that it’s been off the air for so long — are there a lot of people who really remember what happened? Let’s just say that a re-watch for the first season may actually be in order here.

In getting back to the second season here, let’s just issue a reminder that filming has already been completed. With that in mind, we are mostly waiting for these episodes to be completed and then after that, Hulu to make it clear what they want to do. Production did not wrap so long ago that we’re confident about the series getting a premiere-date announcement this month; for now, we are going to go ahead and rule that out. Instead, we could see something more confirmed around September (if we are lucky) or October.

At this point, the most important thing for Nine Perfect Strangers is just finding a window where the show can be really promoted hard. You have Kidman and obviously, that helps a great deal — but you also have a ton of other cast members, as well! It really just feels like the best thing you can do is just give the series a long window so that you can educate viewers on what it is, and also give them a chance to see the first season. Late 2024 / early 2025 seems like the perfect time to bring it back.

Related – Check out some more news on Nine Perfect Strangers right away

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







