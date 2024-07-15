Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filming wraps; premiere date?

Is everything winding down for good when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 at Hulu? There are some signs suggesting that!

For your first bit of evidence here, all you have to do is look towards series star Nicole Kidman! In a new post on Instagram, the actress indicated that she is departing Germany, which was the location for much of season 2 production:

Thank you, beautiful #Munich & #Germany, and to all our cast and crew! You took such great care of us; we’ll be back soon!

Now, one of the real questions here is going to be what the second season looks like overall, especially given the sole fact that we’re talking here about a story that will have almost an entirely new cast save for Kidman’s Masha. The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers absolutely falls into that category of shows that did not necessarily need more episodes and yet, we’re getting it anyway. This really shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, given that this is how a lot of performance-based networks and streaming services operate these days. We mostly just hope that season 2 here is weird, thought-provoking, and in the end superbly entertaining. If we manage to get all of that, we do think that we’re going to be rather happy at the end of the line.

When will the season premiere?

A lot depends on how quickly it gets turned around but for now, it feels like either late 2024 or the first half of 2025 are on the table. Hulu could benefit from getting this out before the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, largely as a means to maintain whatever subscribers that they actually can. They’ve had a nice run this year already thanks to both Shogun and The Bear, and there is more coming courtesy of Only Murders in the Building.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

