Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC: Start time, schedule

For those of you who have not had a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 2 as of yet, ABC is handing out a gift. Tonight, you are going to have a chance to see the first three episodes on linear television!

Last year, the broadcast network did something similar with the first season, a move that felt was due in part to them needing extra programming on the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Yet, they are bringing it back after finding a certain measure of success ratings-wise with it last year!

Now, what can we say about the road ahead for the series on ABC? Tonight, the first three episodes of the season are going to air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is the same Thursday-night timeslot you can expect the comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to air. Note that there may be a few cuts here and there for language, as the series now has to adhere to network standards and practices. However, the story is going to be the same as it was on streaming, as the Arconia trio work in order to solve the murder of Bunny Folger.

Without giving anything away, we do think that any and all Only Murders in the Building fans are in for a treat tonight just on the basis of getting a lot of really entertaining content and some great guest stars to go along with the famous trio. There are also about a thousand or so theories you could have along the way.

Does this mean season 3 will someday air on ABC?

At the same of this writing it is certainly far from confirmed … but never say never? A lot will be dependent at this point on how the second season performs.

