Landman season 1 episode 9: Hope for Cooper, Ariana?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Landman season 1 episode 9 on Paramount+, is there also hope for some romance? Well, if nothing else, there is a case to be made that Cooper and Ariana are going to find a way to build towards something … albeit in one of the most complicated ways possible.

After all, Ariana’s grief has already been a huge part of the story for a while, and that is without even getting to the fact that Cooper just lost his job after contending with Rebecca. He may still have some big ambitious and yet, no clear sense as to how to make them work.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Even if with everything that these two are battling through, there is still hope. After all, Paulina Chavez (who plays Ariana) had the following to say to Collider about where things stand with her character mentally:

I think she’s open to exploring what it can be. You’ve seen the scene, she’s never experienced anything like it. Taylor made a reference of she thought that Elvio was the love of her life. And when you are with that person, you do, you do believe that that is the love of your life. And then, someone else comes around — albeit from unfortunate circumstances — showing you, ‘Oh, maybe that wasn’t the love of my life. What we had was beautiful, but it has nothing compared to to what this is, and it’s very interesting.’ So, I don’t think she knows what it is, but she is curious, because nobody’s ever treated her the way that Cooper has treated her. There’s also the sense of, ‘Oh my goodness, Elvio’s family is going to judge me. So many people are going to judge me. But is that something that should stop me from exploring this authentic human connection?'”

There is no simple answer to these questions, so it would be a pretty big mistake to come into the show making any sort of huge assumptions. We also don’t think that grief, fear, or judgment evaporate instantly. These characters could leave season 1 thinking actively about a future, while also not committing to any one thing in particular.

Related – See some more discussion right now entering the next Landman episode

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Cooper and Ariana’s story on Landman season 1 episode 9?

Do you think the two will end the season in a good place at all? Share in the comments! Also, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







