The Traitors UK season 3 episode 3 preview: A Traitor in trouble?

After two crazy hours to start off the season, isn’t it great to know that The Traitors UK season 3 episode 3 is on its way tomorrow? We tend to think so! BBC One was clearly intent to get this show plenty of momentum from the start, and we don’t blame them.

Coming out of episode 2, one thing we certainly believe is that the Faithful need to find some sort of way to recover. They’ve failed to take out any Traitors, and the Elen boot was especially tough just because she tried so hard to protest against it.

So where will the story go from here? Below, The Traitors UK season 3 episode 3 synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of what to expect:

With suspicions continuing to rise, the new day brings new questions for the Players at breakfast. The mission leaves each of them with a big dilemma which could alter their course in the game.

As darkness falls, the Players take their seat at the Round Table, but will the latest banishment shed any light on who the Traitors are, or will another Faithful leave the game?

The players are now in a position where they have to try and regroup — but out of the three Traitors right now, Armani is in the most danger. Alex is starting to come for her, and it feels like there is something that is bubbling underneath the surface here.

Meanwhile, Linda still can’t shake the suspicion and honestly, she’s probably going to be in the hot seat for the rest of the season. What will make this curious is that Minah has heard about the anti-Armani suspicions — is she going to retreat back and spill the beans? Well, not necessarily, and mostly due to the fact that Armani is starting to get a bit too bossy. This could end up being her undoing.

