The Traitors UK season 3 episode 2: Two banishments & a twist!

After an exceptional premiere on Wednesday, The Traitors UK episode 2 arrived on BBC One today with sky-high expectations. Did the show meet them?

Before we dive too far here, let’s have a conversation about Nathan. He was the first person banished from the game, despite being a Faithful — he just played the game weirdly when it came to when to share information! Him being an early boot does keep the drama. Also, it keeps Linda in the game, which is wonderful since she’s too unique a traitor to get rid of her now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

Now, let’s get into the rest of this installment, shall we?

The Next Kill – Poor Keith. He seemed like a really fun character we would love to see stick around for a while. Yet, a big part of what happened here is that it is easy to frame this on Charlotte, who voted for him.

The Mission – This actually may be one of the smartest twists that we have ever seen production execute on this show. If the team succeeded, nobody would be murdered that night! That gave the Traitors a reason to want to sabotage, and they did still try … just to little effect.

The Second Banishment – Oddly, Linda was mostly off the radar here after nearly being killed! As a matter of fact, all three Traitors were relatively safe despite Armani getting some chatter before the ceremony. (Linda did get one vote.)

Instead, the debate really came down to Elen — the person who actually is Welsh — and then the person who pretended to be in Charlotte. Elen was banished, and her emotional response to being accused somehow did not cause anyone to be swayed. Honestly, this is one of the few times we’re a little happy that some of these people feel bad for getting it wrong! She was just introverted more so than some other players.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on The Traitors UK season 3

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







