Silo season 2 episode 8: Who betrayed the rebels?

Given that Silo season 2 episode 8 is bringing us firmly into the home-stretch of the season, of course we anticipated some twists!

So, what did the Apple TV+ show actually bring to the table? Think in terms of one of the bigger twists this season, at least when it comes to allegiances. Martha Walker a.k.a. Walk has spent most of the season working alongside some of her friends in Mechanical as a part of the rebellion. They all know that Bernard has his fair share of secrets, and while she has not been as physically invested as the likes of Knox and Shirley, she has undoubtedly still been involved.

However, almost every character within the world of the series has a weakness, and Bernard was able to leverage Walk’s for his own benefit — namely, Carla. Martha was put in an impossible position and due to her love for Carla, she’s been turned into a mole. Basically, she’s having to sell out some of her own people. This betrayal could loom large, especially since it has lessened some of the leverage any of the rebels have.

In general, though, we would say that one of the biggest problems Silo 18 has in general is that there is not a lot of unity with disparate groups. Camille has her own way of doing things, whereas Billings has his own strategy and Knox / Shirley are far more aggressive. We’re not even going to say that Sims is fully in league with his wife at the moment! Until a lot of these people start to get on the same page with each other, we have a hard time thinking that Bernard could ever be toppled.

Now, could Juliette be key to turning this around? Sure, but at the same time, remember here that she still isn’t any closer to finding her way home.

