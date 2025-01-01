Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5: A big bad ‘surprise’?

Are we going to have a chance to meet the Big Bad on Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5? We know there is a villain out there; not only that, but signs point to this being a villain responsible for what happened to Jimmy Powell.

There is certainly a case to be made that the person at the center of all of the chaos is someone we already know, especially since there are a few possible suspects out there. Think about Tanya or Captain Spencer, as both of these characters are played by big-time actors and neither are present down the road. Heck, you could even look towards someone in Clark who has had some vulnerable conversations with Dexter Morgan.

For now, just know that the whole goal with an eventual reveal here is to take you by surprise. Here is more of what showrunner Clyde Phillips had to say on the subject to Us Weekly:

“There is a ‘big bad’ in this show that we think is going to be very surprising … And from a story standpoint, it is very satisfying to the audience.”

Are we going to learn who they are in episode 5?

From a viewer standpoint, this would be exciting! Of course, us getting to know about it is very different from the characters knowing about, and one of the things may be true without the other. For now, this is at least what we are prepared for.

Given the way that this franchise tends to work, we at least think that we’re going to get some sort of clear resolution to all of this by the end of the season. Anything else would be a shock.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5?

Do you think we’re going to learn the identity of any big-time villain? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

