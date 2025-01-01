Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5: Will Dexter be cautious?

As you get yourselves set to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 later this week on Showtime, is the title character in a pickle? Well, if nothing else, we’ll just go ahead and say this: We do tend to think that there are some tougher decisions that Dexter Morgan will need to make about his new lifestyle.

After all, at the end of episode 4 we saw that his attempt to try to kill Mad-Dog turn out to not be anywhere close to what he initially planned! The hitman managed to escape before getting run over in the middle of the street. Now, Dexter has to figure out not only if anyone saw him, but also try to go back and clean up the messy scene back at his original kill room. That’s a lot for someone who really doesn’t know what he is doing just yet.

Obviously, we know from the events of the original series that Dexter will not get caught, but is all of this going to lead to him not going after any more victims for a while? There is a fair argument to make for that, just as there is that this moment is going to bring about more tension with Harry, who has already been extremely hesitant to see his son commit these killings — even with the code in mind.

What we are trying to say here is that the tension on Dexter: Original Sin is likely going to go into overdrive at this point. Not only that, but Dexter has another key decision to make regarding whoever killed Jimmy Powell. It feels pretty clear that whoever murdered the child and put him on display is the Big Bad of the season, but is this too public a target for him to ever consider? The more that we hear about them, the more heinous they could be — and that could end up causing a problem when the dust finally settles.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

