Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal: Is it now inevitable?

In a handful of days, the opportunity is going to be hear to see another Dexter: Original Sin episode over on Showtime. Before that, though, there is another question worth pondering: Are we about to get a season 2 renewal?

With some shows, you could obviously argue that this is a little bit early for news to get out … but this prequel is hardly most shows. Instead, this is one that has an extremely loyal audience who has come out in droves in support of the project. As a matter of fact, you can argue that some of the early returns here are so much better than expected. While we do tend to crave a little more action and a long-term story, at the same time the characters feel like who they should be at this point in their lives. Meanwhile, the writing is sharp.

Given the early renewal that Showtime handed down recently for The Agency, it does feel like you are going to be getting something more here for Original Sin before too long. This was never meant to be a one-season show, meaning that we could easily have another few chapters depending on what the folks at the network and the producers want. This is in addition to Dexter: Resurrection, the upcoming sequel show that is meant to star Michael C. Hall on-screen. These two series are a byproduct of Paramount wanting to utilize more of their properties for profits — while it is easy to be cynical about all of this, at the same time it does honestly feel like the right move.

One more thing to remember is merely this: The earlier news comes out on a Dexter: Original Sin season 2, the faster we anticipate the premiere will be.

