Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5: Who killed Jimmy Powell?

Leading up to the arrival of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week, the central mystery is even more prominent. Jimmy Powell is now confirmed dead and through that, a major question arises: Who is responsible for his death?

Given that there are no confirmed suspects at this point for the prime, it makes sense to focus on something else instead: Who had a motive to do something this horrific. Remember that Jimmy (a mere child, and the son of a judge) was first kidnapped and had his finger severed before ultimately killed and put on display. There were no ransom demands, meaning that this was not something financially motivated. The killer is someone out to send a message.

What is that message? It could be a family member of someone wronged by this judge, or simply a person who feels like the criminal justice system is broken. There are reasons to suspect a number of people within Miami Metro, whether it be Captain Spencer, Dexter’s boss Tanya, or even Clark, the cop who played an important role in episode 4 and had multiple deep conversations with the title character. None of these characters exists within the original show, which means that the producers may want you to be raising a few questions when it comes to their true nature. One of them could be sinister — or, they could all die at this point.

If we have met Jimmy’s killer before, the easy assumption is that it is one of the aforementioned few or perhaps a bit player at the department. Otherwise, it is easier to assume this is a new face who will be turning up soon enough.

