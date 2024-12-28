Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 promo: Big trouble?

Based on the end of this week’s Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4, we knew that the title character was in a little bit of trouble.

After all, consider the following here: Dexter thought that he would be able to take out Mad-Dog, despite this guy being a hitman and despite him thinking that he could tackle almost anything thrown at him. Let’s just say that this proved to be a pretty huge mistake. His target got away, only to then be killed in the middle of the street. Suffice it to say, we are setting up to where there could be some pretty big problems moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest promo for what is ahead, one that does indicate pretty strongly that the title character here is working with a certain amount of damage control in mind. It is becoming clear that there are people who could have seen him and if not, there is still danger that could come up.

Obviously, it remains to be seen here what else is going to be coming up beyond a very desperate Dexter trying to clean up his act … but we should go ahead and note here that you are going to see Harry end up being involved here in some shape or form, as well. What this means is that we could be seeing a situation in which his health starts to suffer even further trying to help out his son. We know where the story is going, and there are merely some steps being taken along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Original Sin now, including more insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







