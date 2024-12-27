Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Big mistakes?

You are going to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week — so what can we say about it now?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that we are (somehow) close to the halfway point of the season already, and that is a crazy thing to think about. How did we get here so fast? Well, airing two episodes in one week certainly contributes to it…

At the time of this writing the aforementioned network hasn’t said too much about season 1 episode 5, save for the title being “F is for F–k-Up.” (This already sounds like something that Deb would say, no?)

When it comes to the Deb story in particular, we tend to think that she’s going to continue some of her problem-child patterns and for a reason that should not surprise too many people out there all things considered. Where are things going to go for her and new potential love interest Gio? Well, we at least know that this is where things will end.

On the Big Bad front, the biggest thing that we want to see is simply some shred of evidence as to where the Jimmy Powell case is going, given that it does feel like the story that the creative team is taking the most time on. It would be great to get more answers at some point … especially when it comes to who is at the center of all of it. Is it someone we already know? Or, is there a chance that we are going to just see some sort of new, super-prominent baddie close to the end of it?

Is there anything you are most interested in seeing ahead of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5?

