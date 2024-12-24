Dexter: Original Sin: Watch full premiere for free!

Three episodes into the run of Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime, we are seeing a lot of confidence from the network. We know that the powers-that-be there and at Paramount+ have already boasted about the viewership for the first episode and now, they want to get even more people involved!

After all, the first episode of the prequel series is now online, and we consider that a great way to get on board if you are looking for something entertaining / super-twisted to watch during this holiday break.

If you head over to the link here now, you can watch the full Original Sin premiere from start to finish. It runs for nearly 50 minutes and within that, you learn that Dexter Morgan survived the events of the New Blood finale. Beyond that, the premiere gives you a sense of his time before Miami Metro and how he joins the department in the first place. We should go ahead and note here how there aren’t too many spoilers we can even share in this article, mostly because a good chunk of the premiere is stuff already established via show lore.

With that being said, the first episode is 100% entertaining, and there is at least one piece of notable backstory for people that could turn out to be a surprise. This is a season with enough episodes to throw some more at us down the road and at some point, we are also going to have a chance to meet a Big Bad. Be prepared for that, and also for plenty of callbacks and Easter eggs. The producers most likely know what viewers want!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

