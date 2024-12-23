Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A retired hitman

Later this week on Showtime, we are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 arrive. What is coming up here?

Well, we know from some of the various previews out there that Dexter Morgan, to the surprise of almost no one, will have a singular thing on his mind here: Continuing to enable his Dark Passenger. He has now claimed two victims. That is going to be far from the end, and he has to figure out along the way how he is going to get better at covering things up. Obviously, the earrings proved to be a disaster, and we have not gotten to the blood slides yet. We also tend to think that at some point, there will be problems with him feeding the bodies to the gators.

We can’t speak to whether or not these stories are going to be completely addressed within Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4. All we can do is set the stage via the attached synopsis:

Dexter targets a retired mob hitman (who may still be killing), as Harry works the gruesome murder case of a ten-year-old boy; Deb sneaks into a nightclub with Sofia and meets an exciting new friend.

The Sofia / Dexter story could continue to be a nice contrast to all the serious stuff depending on how it lasts. Dexter had to use her to ensure that he got the earrings back; however, she thinks that there is some sort of physical connection here. Dexter in relationships is almost always comedic fodder, and we do not think that this is about to change.

As for Harry’s case, we tend to think that it will be tied to the big bad far more than a retired hitman will…

