Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4: More on LaGuerta’s future

Within this week’s big premiere event for Dexter: Original Sin, we had a chance to meet Christian Milian’s version of Maria LaGuerta. She is an iconic person within the world of the original show, and of course we are curious to learn where things are going to go now that she is in Miami Metro.

What have we learned about her so far? Well, that is really not altogether complicated, namely in that she is extremely driven and is currently trying to figure out where she stands within the world of this department. She is trying to stay focused, but at the same time, it is clear that there is a certain interest that Batista has towards her. We certainly know a lot about this dynamic from the original show!

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Christina Milian certainly did her part to dish on this back-and-forth further, including that you will see things develop for the two in a big way as we move forward:

“She’s so focused on work, and she’s so used to this one woman in a male-driven and very powerful world of men. I’m sure there’s a lot that goes on throughout time, but I think Angel has the motive to actually engage with her at some point. He’s just gotta gain the guts to do so because she’s so strong and she’s so smart, but it’s nice to kind of see this spark in his eye that happens the first second that they meet,” Milian teased. “And she’s not going to initially give in to it too soon because she’s a working woman. She’s focused. But you’ll see there’s something… He’s gotta work for it.”

While we watch these characters develop over time, we know that there are some serious cases that will be investigated and/or dug into further. Take, for example, what appears to be evidence of a Big Bad.

