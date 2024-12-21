Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 promo: The next target?

After the big two-hour event this weekend, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 will be coming to Showtime next week — and at this point, it feels like the series is going full-steam ahead.

For the most part, it does feel like we are entering the next part of the season in a great place. Episodes 2 and 3 felt significantly stronger than what we saw in the premiere, as we had a chance to learn a whole lot more all about young Dexter and the people around him in his life. We also have the curious discussion about the character in the thumbnail below…

So as we look towards episode 4, it does seem like Dexter and Harry Morgan both are well-aware that the toothpaste cannot be put back into the tube. By virtue of that, we are confident that the next installment is going to be absolutely berserk as a search begins for another victim … or have they already been found? It seems as though the Code is being put into action already.

Now, the bigger question you have to think about here is whether or not we are going to be learning more about the larger villain for this season coming up. We are fascinated by the idea that it could actually be Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, mostly because she’s been billed as a “special guest star” and may not actually be around long-term. Of course, this may also just mean that she is a victim.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a short preview for what is to come — doesn’t it feel like a great way to set the table?

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

