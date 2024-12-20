Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Fender Bender’

Next week on Showtime, you will have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 — so what can we say now?

Well, for starters, the title for this particular installment is “Fender Bender,” and the evolution of the younger version of Dexter Morgan is going to continue. After Nurse Mary, he decided to name dangerous loan shark and killer Tony Ferrer his next target, only to then take him out at the end of episode 3.

So how exactly will the story continue from here on out? Well, let’s just say that Dexter, despite being so young, is ultimately still so aware of how he wants to kill … for the most part. Sure, he made a mistake with the earrings, but he is starting to figure out how to deal with that properly. (Also, at some point he is going to move away from feeding these bodies to the gators.)

There are not too many specifics out there about what is coming up next when it comes to a synopsis, but we do have a sentiment now as to who the Big Bad is — whoever has gone after Jimmy Powell. This is a high-profile case, and one that also involved a dismemberment using a garden tool. Dexter could get closer to some answers here at some point, but we also tend to think that he will work in order to exercise a certain amount of caution. For now, the most important thing he can do is go after cases and people where nobody will notice him. In the short-term, it feels like this suits him better.

Remember now that there are ten episodes in this season — in other words, there is a lot still to come.

