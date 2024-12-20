Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Early reason for renewal hope

We will go ahead and note here that at the time of this writing, there is no official word about a Dexter: Original Sin season 2. However, there is certainly early reason for optimism!

After all, we are starting to catch wind of early numbers for the prequel series starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, and they are enough to make it the most-streamed premiere ever via Showtime. This is according to a report from Deadline, who noted that 2.1 million viewers checked out the first episode across the first three days across both Showtime and Paramount+.

At this point, we would easily call this premiere a success, and we honestly do think that these numbers are going to grow exponentially over the course of the next several weeks. There are a lot of viewers who seemed to not even be aware that the show was on, and word may need to spread via word-of-mouth. We also tend to think that the prequel needs to also deal with those who are still ambivalent about the show after they had a strong distance for New Blood, the limited series that aired following the original Dexter.

Is it possible that some out there may have been disinterested over the prequel label? Sure, but here is where we remind you that Michael C. Hall did turn up in the premiere and while we don’t think he is going to turn up with great regularity moving forward, he is poised to narrate a lot of the show. Also, he has given his blessing to Gibson and his take on the character.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

