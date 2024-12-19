Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2: More on Tanya Martin

There are multiple points of curiosity entering Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2, but why not discuss Tanya further? Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pretty iconic performer, and her character occupies a pretty unique space in this world.

After all, consider some of the following: We have not heard much about Tanya from the original show, despite the fact that she was at one point Dexter Morgan’s mentor at Miami Metro. Is there a reason for that? Does she have any secrets?

What we can at least say here is that star Patrick Gibson (who plays young Dexter) had some pretty fun things to say about the character. Check out the following quote via Extra:

“There’s not a lot of… characters who could kind of, you know, strike fear into Dexter Morgan or make him do what she needs to do, so I think Sarah was the perfect person for that job. She was very fun to work with.”

Of course, what we do wonder about further here is what attracted Gellar to the role in the first place. Was it just being a part of this world — or, is there a possibility here that this part is so much more complicated than anyone is aware at the moment? We do think that you have to wonder about all of this at this point, especially since this show is really great at introducing people one way and then, not too long after the fact, causing you to see them in an entirely different light.

Given that Dexter just landed his job at Miami Metro at the end of the premiere, we’d be willing to wager that you will be seeing a lot more of Tanya coming up. Go ahead and do your best to prepare now!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

