Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2, episode 3 air date change!

If you enjoyed the first episode of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 on Showtime, we’ve got some great news to share with you today!

In a new post now on Instagram, it was officially confirmed that the prequel is going to be premiering both episode 2 and episode 3 this Friday on Paramount+. What is the reason for that? Well, the network / streaming service have not said, but conventional wisdom here would suggest that it is simply a move designed to get people hooked on the show sooner rather than later. Also, it gives viewers a chance to have more to watch over the holidays.

Want to learn more about what is ahead for both of these episodes? Then just go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Episode 2, “Kid in a Candy Store” – Dexter adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behavior.

Episode 3, “Miami Vice” – Dexter goes after a loan shark with ties to Batista; Deb throws a party to win the favour of her volleyball teammates.

Showtime has at this point indicated already that they are greatly invested in the Dexter Morgan universe, ordering both this prequel and also Dexter: Resurrection, the sequel series that is going to start production next month. There is no indication that either one of them is going to be some one-season show, so we anticipate that there is going to be a lot of time and effort spent on continuing to promote both. Let’s just hope the quality remains there; while the premiere of Original Sin did not necessarily do a lot to justify its existence, it did prove to be a great time from start to finish.

What do you want to see on Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2 and episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

