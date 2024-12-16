Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2: The evolution ahead

As you get prepared to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2 later this week, why not talk more about evolution? We know obviously where Dexter Morgan ends up, but are there still some possible surprises in the works here?

Well, we probably do not have to tell a lot of people this, but our hope here is that over the course of the next several episodes, we actually learn a few new things while also being surprised here and there. Is that really too much to ask for? It is important to make this show necessary, and not just something regurgitating things we’ve already heard.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Clyde Phillips shared more of what we could be learning about Dexter through at least the first season of the show:

When we started “Dexter,” he was fully formed. Our Dexter here, instead of being in the relatively protected atmosphere of medical school, he’s now out in the real world and he has to learn how to navigate that. He has to learn how to date. How to not get in fights. Basically, the phrase is “blend in.” And also evolve his killing method and body disposal method. He can’t always rely on Alligator Alley, and that will become a challenge for him later on in the season. Everything is in motion here for Dexter, especially the intensity of his relationship with his father and the vibrancy of the relationship with his sister. And he’ll be dating! He never dated before.

Of course, we have seen Dexter in relationships before, but we can’t say that anything with Rita, Hannah, or Lumen as altogether typical insofar as romance goes. We’ll have to see what things look like here.

