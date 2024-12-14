Dexter: Original Sin trailer: A look at episode 2 and beyond

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Dexter: Original Sin episode 2 is coming to Showtime in a handful of days. Want to learn more about that, or the rest of the season to go along with it? Let’s just say we have good news on all fronts.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new trailer that sets the stage for the rest of the season, especially the aftermath of Nurse Mary’s death. We know that Dexter Morgan chose to keep the earrings, but also that decision could come back to bite him … and we are eager to learn more about that already. The same goes for the truth about the blood slides.

In general, we tend to think that a lot of people out there will be eager to learn about a number of little revelations as to how Dexter became the serial killer we know him to be. This should prove to be rather exciting, no? Or, at least that is what we hope.

Above all else, we know that the title character is going to study under the likes of Tanya as well as Masuka, and that there will be even more flashbacks that show how Harry came to adopt Dexter in the first place. Deb, meanwhile, is going to spiral, feeling as though she is becoming increasingly detached to the rest of her family. We know how important she ends up being when it comes to Miami Metro; yet, this is not an easy road for her to get there, as you will see a number of major bumps in the road along the way.

