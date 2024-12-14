Dexter: Original Sin premiere: Christian Slater on Harry’s other son

If there is one major surprise that we got from watching the Dexter: Original Sin premiere on Showtime, it is tied to Harry Morgan. After all, it turns out that he had another son prior to adopting Dexter!

In the original version of the show, this is not something that was explored. Here, what we saw was that while Harry was watchin football, his son (referred to as “Junior”) managed to get outside and eventually drowned in a pool. This is a moment that obviously informed his relationship to fatherhood, but then also his relationship with Doris. It is transformative and shows more of why he wanted to be there for Dexter — perhaps his own way of atoning for the past.

In speaking to TV Insider, Christian Slater himself dove more into why this moment is so important within the context of the story now being told:

“I think that tragedy would be something that’s just unrecoverable from … And I think it motivates so many of his choices with Dexter, choices with Deb… As we went from episode to episode, it was really interesting to follow the choices that he makes and some of the mistakes that happened, and it’s hard to predict the future. You’re trying to do one thing, and then this happens. You can’t plan for everything, but I think all of those elements and aspects certainly led to who Harry ends up becoming and expressing unconditional love for Dexter.”

Now, the question that we have to wonder is if or when Dexter is going to learn more about this. Given that Original Sin is being told from Dexter’s point of view as his life flashes before his eyes, isn’t it fair to say that he knew about this? In theory, but we don’t know how much we should buy into the rigidness of this premise just yet.

What did you think about the events of the Dexter: Original Sin premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

