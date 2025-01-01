Hijack season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

We have officially made it to the new year! With that, is there a chance that there is good news on the horizon regarding Hijack season 2? Of course we’d love nothing more than to see it, but that doesn’t mean it is actually going to happen anytime soon.

For now, we’ll just go ahead and say that Apple TV+ is keeping some of their cards close to the vest. For the next several weeks, it feels pretty clear that their top priority is going to be promoting the new season of Severance, one of their biggest shows and also one that has been off the air for a long time.

So as we do move forward from here, our expectation is that January will probably be a quiet month on the Hijack front, but that this could change moving into the late winter or the spring. A lot is going to depend on whether Apple wants this show to air before or after the next season of The Morning Show, as these are two enormous hits that they may not want on the air at the same time. Our gut is that the Idris Elba series may work best as a summer thriller, but the question then becomes if the streaming service is willing to wait that long.

Regardless of if it is spring or summer, it is hard to imagine significant season 2 news is coming out this month. With that being said, though, of course it would be great to learn a little bit more about either the setting or some of the specific threats that are coming; after all, it is hard to imagine the entire series taking place aboard an airplane once more.

