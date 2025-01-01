The Traitors UK season 3 episode 2 air late: What lies ahead?

Following tonight’s premiere on BBC One, do you want to learn more about The Traitors UK season 3 episode 2, including an air date?

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that the series is off to a great start! We’ve already met a great cast and beyond just that, one of the Traitors is already in danger! Linda overcorrected her personality a little too much after being named one of the Traitors. There is a legitimate chance that she is the first one banished, even though she has tried so hard to play the game as well as possible.

Now, let’s get to the actual schedule for a moment here, as you are going to see another episode tomorrow at the same time. How about that as a great way for the show to hit the ground running?

For a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

The ultimate reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust suddenly becomes very real as the first dramatic banishment takes place, sending shockwaves and suspicion throughout the castle. Before the dust settles, the Traitors commit their second murder.

Focus then turns to a high-stakes, high-rewards mission, and as night starts to fall, the Players head back to the Round Table. But will the Faithful get their revenge and catch a Traitor, or will they unwittingly sacrifice one of their own?

Basically, this season is going to give you a lot of content within a short period of time and beyond just that, you are also going to be seeing episode 3 air on Friday! Consider this a pretty easy way to get hooked on what we hope is as good a season as what we had last time.

