The Traitors UK season 3: Who are the Traitors?

Today marked the premiere of The Traitors UK season 3 over on BBC One and of course, there is one question at the center of it: Who are the Traitors?

First and foremost, we should note that the British version of the series is known for some brutal twists, and we saw that with three people getting booted almost right away after they got on board the train. The casting is also fantastic, given that these are real people (not reality stars) who are able to use their anonymity to their advantage. Take, for example, the idea that one of the contestants is pretending to be Welsh just so that they can advance. Also, you’ve got family in the game!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates.

Claudia Winkleman returned this season as host, and about halfway through the first episode, we learned who was granted the power.

Minah – This one was perfect just because the 29-year old was extremely stoked for the opportunity and she plans to be totally brutal. She said she’d even eliminate someone on the spot for the chance … not that she had to.

Armani – This is juicy. Of course Claudia was going to name one of the sisters as a Traitor!

Linda – Three female Traitors! Not only that, but the third is a 70-year old opera singer? What a unique twist to start this off.

Here is another big twist…

At the end of the season, the remaining contestants will not reveal whether or not they are a Traitor after their exit. That means that you have to rely on instinct solely if you are a Faithful. It doesn’t seem like things will be any different before then.

As for the first murder

Yin was taken out before the game really got going, with the primary reason for it being that she was too smart and dangerous for her own good. It seems to be a smart move for now.

In general, we’ll just praise the series for now for being incredibly entertaining for the first episode. Linda may be in a tiny amount of danger but in general, life as a Traitor remains good.

What do you think about The Traitors UK season 3 so far?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







