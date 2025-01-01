Silo season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Juliette’s fight

As we move into Silo season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+ a little bit later this week, we are well-aware of some of the drama to come. How can we not be?

In particular, we mean this mostly for one Juliette Nichols given how episode 7 ended. The character managed to survive a deep and dangerous dive; however, when she made it to the surface she saw some blood on the steps. Did something happen to Solo? That’s a legitimate fear, with another one being that something, in turn, could end up happening to her. For the time being, this is at least something that she has to be aware of … and then also fear.

Now, here is what we can go ahead and say here. Entering season 2 episode 8, you are going to see Rebecca Ferguson’s character try to arm herself with whatever is nearby. If you head over to the official press site, you can see at least some of what we’re talking about as she dons a makeshift shield. She’s clearly trying to defend herself, but from what?

The easy theory that you can hand down at this point is that following the events of episode 7, Juliette is going to realize that she needs to do something to ensure she doesn’t end up spilling blood. Maybe she is protecting herself from Solo; or, it is certainly possible that something has happened to Solo and that the two are not alone in Silo 17.

Given that there are only three episodes left this season, it’s been our hope that we would see Juliette make it back to her old home. Unfortunately, at this point that feels like it is going to be more and more difficult to achieve.

